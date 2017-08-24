Miss May I have had all their gear stolen while on tour in Europe.

According to a statement by the band and a video post on Twitter, Miss May I’s trailer was stolen from the back of their van while in Milan, Italy, on Sunday night. They are currently seeking help and funds to be able to continue with their European tour and as a band.

In the video posted on Twitter, the band say that they’re only left with a bag each and the clothes on their back.

You can donate to Miss May I’s fund on Pledge Music now. The likes of Whitechapel, August Burns Red and In Flames have already helped out.

The full statement from the band is below:

“As 2017 comes to a close, we are quickly approaching 10 years as a band. As a thank you to everyone for being there for us all these years we wanted to launch a very special line of merchandise items. We were waiting to launch these items closer to our anniversary, however due to recent events, we’re now finding ourselves about to celebrate 10 years with one of the worst things that has happened to our band in its career. On Sunday night while on tour in Milan Italy, 4 of us were awake, in the bus, in broad daylight when our trailer and its entire contents were stolen in less than 60 seconds. We were as careful as possible to avoid anything like this happening but in a matter of seconds practically everything we had with us was gone. We contacted the police but with incidents like this on the rise we were given very little hope of the trailer being recovered.

“For the first time in our lives we found ourselves unsure of how to carry on as a band. We could have given up but we chose to continue our European tour, to play shows on borrowed gear doing everything in our power to play the best Miss May I shows for you guys. We are completing this Europe run by any means necessary but are at a loss for what to do when we return home. The loss of our personal gear as well as the expense of replacement costs on rented gear is financially devastating. We’re asking everyone that has been with us all these years to help us keep going by being part of this pledge campaign. All profits from these items will go towards our expenses from this loss. We were avoiding having to ask for help like this but with our insurance coverage not fully extending overseas our options are limited. Each purchase made will include a signed unique postcard from us as a small token of our thanks to you for contributing.”

