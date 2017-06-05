What has changed for Miss May I over the past 10 years?

This year Miss May I are celebrating ten years together as a band. Forming in high school in Troy, Ohio, the metalcore marauders have spent the past decade touring the world with their heroes – releasing six albums in the process. As the band unleash their latest full-length Shadows Inside, they look back on their career and just what has changed in that time.

Talking to vocalist Levi Benton and bassist Ryan Neff about the changes they have seen since 2007, they both agree that social media is the biggest factor. When Miss May I began it was all about MySpace, but soon it became Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and a million other services. The band themselves admit that they can’t even give advice to younger bands now, as it’s a completely different game to when they started.

The pair go on to discuss their influences and how they have managed to play with some of their favourite bands including Killswitch Engage, Darkest Hour and Hatebreed.

Shadows Inside is out now via SharpTone Records.

Every Miss May I album in their own words