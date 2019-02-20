Mint Field stream new single Jardin de la Paz

Mexican psych/shoegaze prog outfit Mint Field have released their new single Jardin de la Paz. It's taken from the band's forthcoming EP Mientras Esperas which is released by Innovative Leisure on March 1.You can listen to a stream of the song below.

"The Mientras Esperas EP comes from a connection between what's happening in the modern world and how that reflects and affects our minds," the band explain. "Jardín de la Paz is about taking a deep breath amidst all of this, it's about acquiring peace of mind."

Mint Field released their debut album Pasar de la Luces last year, and followed it up with performances at Desert Daze, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, Ceremonia, SXSW as well as supporting the likes of Franz Ferdinand. The band recently became a trio with the addition of Sebastian Neyra on bass.

The band play Mexico's NRML Festival on March 2.