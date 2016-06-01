Minor Victories likely to continue long-distance working relationship

Minor Victories say trust was the key to making their long-distance band relationship work.

The supergroup is made up of members of Mogwai, Slowdive and Editors and they release their self-titled debut album via Fat Possum Records on June 3.

The band members – Slowdive vocalist Rachel Goswell, Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite, Editors guitarist Justin Lockey and bass player James Lockey – recorded the album without ever all being in the same room at the one time.

And while it worked for them, Braithwaite admits it won’t work for everyone.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I think a lot of people would be a little too precious to do this. We went into this with really good spirit and a lot of trust in each other.

“A lot of musicians need minute-to-minute discussions about how things go. Quite often, bands have members that are pretty precious. Thankfully, no band I’ve ever been in.

“I don’t think it’s going to overtake everyone getting into a room and playing, but it’s good to know that there are other ways to make records.”

Goswell adds that it wouldn’t work well with Slowdive. She says: “Slowdive, the way we’ve done this record we’re working on wouldn’t work. Everyone feeds off of each other in a live environment.”

But she thinks the next Minor Victories album creation process will follow a similar path to the debut.

“Justin’s keen to use the same process for the next record,” she says. “With time constraints for all of us, it may be on a practical level that this is the only way we can do it. Certainly it worked for us the first time.”

Minor Victories have a number of tour dates lined up for this year.

Minor Victories tracklist

Give Up The Ghost A Hundred Ropes Breaking My Light Scattered Ashes (Song For Richard) Folk Arp Cogs For You Always Out To Sea The Thief Higher Hopes

Mogwai: Atomic

Jun 03: Dudingen Bad Bonn Kilbi, Switzerland

Jun 04: Mannheim Maifield Derby, Germany

Jun 17: Hilvarenbeek Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands

Jul 15: Salacgriva Positivus Festival, Latvia

Jul 17: Latitude Festival, UK

Aug 05: Katowice OFF Festival, Poland

Aug 07: Castelbuono YpsigRock Festival, Italy

Aug 12: Saint Malo La Ruote Du Rock, France

Aug 13: Haldern Pop Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Vodafone Paredes de Coura, Portugal

Aug 20: Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Oct 27: Paris Pitchfork Music Festival, France

Nov 02: Reykjavik Iceland Airwaves, Iceland