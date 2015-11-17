Ministry ex Darrell James releases Believe

Former Ministry touring keyboardist Darrell James has released a video for the track Believe from his Pound Of Flesh project.

He takes up vocal duties in the band, which is completed by keyboard player Steven McIntosh, guitarist Al Stehman and bassist Michael X Christian.

The track is taken from their remix album Refills, out on December 11 via WuLi Records/INgrooves Music Group. Believe originally appeared on 2014 record, Pills.

James says: “In the video we are ghosts hanging out with fellow ghosts Helen and Valkyrie opera singer Tamale. While there, paranormal investigators come to the house to investigate the claims that the house is haunted.

“So we decide to mess with them during their investigation, scaring them out of the house.”

The promo was directed and edited by McIntosh and filmed by Beth Hollander and Elizabeth Fraiberg from e3Photography.