Ministry announce UK and European summer tour

Ministry have announced plans to tour across the UK and Europe this summer.

Al Jourgensen and co will play a total of 24 shows, kicking off at Nickelsdorf’s Novarock festival on June 16 and bring the run to a close with a set at the Gefle Metal Festival in Gävle, Sweden, on July 17.

Ministry have lined up the shows in support of their most recent studio album AmeriKKKant, which launched last year.

In November, vocalist Jourgensen revealed that he was planning on returning to the studio to work on the follow-up.

He told Consequence Of Sound: “I have a studio in my house that is currently under construction to make it ready for next year.

"So when I go back, we’ll go right into production on a new Ministry record and just record for the next six months – very similar to what we did for The Land Of Rape And Honey and just record a bunch.

“If Jello wants to come down to L.A. and sing a couple of songs…”

Find a full list of Ministry’s UK and European tour dates below.

Ministry 2019 Uk and European tour dates

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 17: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Jun 18: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jun 25: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Jun 26: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Jun 27: Hannover Pavillon, Germany

Jun 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jul 02: Bristol SWX, UK

Jul 03: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jul 06: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jul 07: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Jul 09: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jul 10: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Jul 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 12: Timisoara Rock la Mures, Romania

Jul 13: Kosice Collosseum Club, Slovakia

Jul 15: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia (w/ Dying Fetus)

Jul 16: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia (w/ Dying Fetus)

Jul 17: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland (w/ Dying Fetus)

Jul 19: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden