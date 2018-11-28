Ministry will return to the studio in January to begin work on new album

Ministry leader Al Jourgensen says he’ll turn his attention to the band’s next album in early 2019.

They’re currently on tour across North America – a run that'll conclude with two nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on December 20 and 21.

But once the festive period wraps up, Jourgensen says he’ll begin work on the follow-up to this year’s AmeriKKKant.

He tells Consequence Of Sound: “This tour pretty much closes out our touring on AmeriKKKant, and then we immediately – as of the first of the year – go into starting to record the new Ministry record.

“I have a studio in my house that is currently under construction to make it ready for next year. So when I go back, we’ll go right into production on a new Ministry record and just record for the next six months – very similar to what we did for The Land Of Rape And Honey and just record a bunch.

“If Jello wants to come down to L.A. and sing a couple of songs…”

Jourgensen reports that he doesn’t know how long the album will take because they might do “side projects with Revolting Cocks or Lard.”

He also says a collaboration with Gary Numan is a possibility as the pair live close to each other. "We just talked about that the other day," he says. "That may happen, so who knows, it may take a full year, maybe two years before the Ministry record comes out, but we start recording January 1.”

Find a list of Ministry’s 2018 tour dates below.

Ministry: AmeriKKKant

Ministry 2018 North American tour dates

Nov 29: Joliet The Forge, IL

Nov 30: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Dec 01: Detroit Majestic Theater, MI

Dec 02: Toronto Rebel, ON

Dec 04: Rochester Anthology, NY

Dec 05: Washington Fillmore, DC

Dec 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 07: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 08: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Dec 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Dec 11: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Dec 12: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Dec 13: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Dec 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 16: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Dec 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Dec 20: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA

Dec 21: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA