Flaming Lips to appear in X-Men comic

The Flaming Lips will appear in an upcoming Marvel comic – with the X-Men providing security at one of their gigs.

Wayne Coyne and co feature on the cover of X-Men ‘92 issue No.6, due out in August.

Coyne tells Billboard: “Being in an X-Men comic where the X-Men actually run security at one of our shows…I should have written a song about that. I mean, before it really happened.”

Texas rock band The Toadies also appear in the issue.

Writer Chad Bowers says: “The Flaming Lips and The Toadies are two of my favourite bands, and each had a profound impact on my musical tastes growing up.

“Rubberneck for the Toadies, and The Soft Bulletin and really everything behind it for the Lips. Getting to reference not just the bands, but the music and what those songs meant to us is pretty surreal, and unlike anything either of us imagined we’d be doing on X-Men ‘92.”

The Flaming Lips have a number of tour dates lined up for this year.

May 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 29: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jun 04: Little Rock At Riverfest, AR

Jun 10: Kvaerndrup Egeskov Castle, Denmark

Jun 18: Minneapolis Boom Island Park, MN

Jul 17: Birmingham Sloss Music & Arts Festival, AL

Aug 07: London Wilderness Festival, UK

Aug 20: Monterrey Hellow Festival, Mexico

