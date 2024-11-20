Pop icon Miley Cyrus has revealed that her upcoming album – due for release in 2025 – was inspired by an unlikely source.

"It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” Cyrus tells Harper's Bazaar, claiming that she originally saw the The Wall movie as a teenager, cosplaying for the screening by renting a limo, smoking weed and wearing a 70s-style fur coat. "We really leaned in," she says.

The film left its mark, and now Cyrus, who describes her upcoming collection as "a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," is leaning in further still.

"My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamourous and filled with pop culture," she says. "I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."

Which sounds lovely.

Cyrus, who covered Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here on the lockdown-era SNL At Home show in 2020, has an ever-growing résumé of rock that includes working with Def Leppard on a version of Photograph, a version of Journey's Faithfully, a cover of Temple Of The Dog's Say Hello 2 Heaven at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in 2019, and covers of Metallica and Nine Inch NailsGlastonbury in 2022.

Sadly, her promise to deliver an album of Metallica covers has yet to come to fruition.