"Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums": watch Miley Cyrus cover Journey classic Faithfully at intimate Los Angeles show

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional live cover of Journey anthem Faithfully, recorded before a select audience of family and friends at the luxurious Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

Hailed by Classic Rock magazine as "the greatest power ballad of all time", Faithfully was the second single from Journey's Frontiers album, and the band's second US Top 20 hit of 1983, following on from Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).

In her take on the song, shared on her social media channels yesterday (December 28), Cyrus jokes "Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums", but no-one seems to be too disappointed when the Foo Fighters man doesn't materialise.

Watch the performance below:

For further examples of Cyrus' winning way with a rock anthem, watch her team up with Def Leppard for a killer take on Photograph, or check out her cover of Hole's Doll Parts, her takes on classic songs by Pink Floyd and Pearl Jam, or the day she fronted Metallica on the Howard Stern show to cover Nothing Else Matters. Alternatively, here's Cyrus blowing Lars Ulrich's mind covering Temple Of The Dog's Say Hello 2 Heaven at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles in January 2019.



Cyrus is nominated in six categories at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, including in the album of the year category for Endless Summer Vacation.



"Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud,” she commented. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”