Watch Miley Cyrus' spooky version of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here

Pop star Miley Cyrus has performed an eerie version of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here for the American comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The singer was accompanied for former California Breed guitarist Andrew Watt, the man behind Ozzy Osbourne's recent Ordinary Man album. Watt was performing after recovering from COVID-19, having tested positive last month.

At the time he wrote, "I can't stress this enough: This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitised. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you, until we are all through this.

"To have the mentality, ‘I’m young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother... it's not about you. It's about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Now more than ever."

Cyrus performed the song on the second "At Home" edition of SNL, with cast members and guests appearing under lockdown conditions. Cyrus appeared lit by firelight from her backyard.

Last summer Cyrus grabbed headlines for covering Metallica and Nine Inch Nails at the Glastonbury festival, before going on to perform versions of Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas.