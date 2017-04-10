Mike Williams talks Eyehategod return

Eyehategod vocalist Mike Williams says it was “totally strange” seeing Phil Anselmo and Randy Blythe guest on the band’s live dates while he recovered from a liver transplant.

He underwent the successful surgery last year after fans pledged more than $50,000 thanks to a crowdfunding drive.

And as Williams prepares to return to live duties with Eyehategod later this week, he reflects on the band bringing in Anselmo and Lamb Of God’s Blythe to fulfil their touring commitments in 2016.

He tells Clrvynt: “The idea to get Philip to sing was my idea, and the idea to get Randy was also mine. I didn’t want to cancel that Discharge tour.

“This is my band, and whether I’m there or not, I want to do it. It’s always gonna be part of me. So, when I found out I was absolutely too sick, we had already had Philip do some shows, so we got Randy to do some others.

“I just didn’t want to cancel and let down more people. They at least got to see Eyehategod, even if it was a different version of the band.”

Williams admits: “It’s just another part of this situation. Shit happens. I just wanted the band to go on. We’ll be back together as friends and a band soon enough.

“It was crazy to watch – totally strange to watch somebody in my spot onstage – but it’s another part of the game and another chapter in this weird band that I’m in. It’s life.”

Williams says he’s “feeling amazing” after his surgery and adds: “This whole thing has been insane. It’s been a crazy ride, but I feel better than I’ve felt in ages.

“I’m 50 years old – I’m not a spring chicken or anything, but I have so much energy now, and my whole life seems like it’s turned around.”

As for working on new material and a follow-up to Eyehategod’s self-titled 2014 album, Williams says: “This band is sort of ongoing no matter what. After Jimmy Bower and I are gone, we don’t know what it’ll become – but Eyehategod will never stop.

“There’s definitely been material that has been written, and we are already talking about when we can get in the studio to put it together. There’s nothing set yet, though.”

Apr 15: Philadelphia First Unitarian Church, PA

Apr 16: Brooklyn Bazaar, NY

May 27: Fort Worth Rail Club, TX

