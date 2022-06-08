Mike Portnoy and District 97 cover of Alannis Morissette's You Oughta Know

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have released a new video for a live cover of Alanis Morrissette's YouOughta Know, which you can watch below. The new video sees the band performing with Mike Portnoy at this year's Cruise To The Edge, and is a tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"After the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins, I explored some of his old videos and came across a blistering performance with Alanis Morissette of You Oughta Know on the MTV Video Music Awards," explains District 97 drummer Jonathan Schang. "It occurred to me that the song was precisely in Leslie's wheelhouse, and that performing it in memory of Taylor would be a nice way to pay homage. I then saw Mike share some posts regarding how close he and Taylor were, so we reached out to see if he'd like to take part aboard Cruise To The Edge. He was game, and even though I didn't play a note of it, I couldn't be more thrilled with this collaboration."

Hawkins sadly died while in Bogatá to perform with Foo Fighters at the Estéreo Picnic festival, having completed other South American shows in San Isidro, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile.

District 97 recently released a video for their cover of King Crimson's Matte Kudasai.