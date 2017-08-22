Mike Patton accident forces Dead Cross to cancel show

Supergroup Dead Cross were forced to cancel their Los Angeles show at short notice last night after frontman Mike Patton of Faith No More was injured in an accident.

While no detailed were given, it was stated that the singer’s condition was “not grave” but that he would not be able to perform at the El Rey venue.

The announcement came 30 minutes after opening act Secret Chiefs 3 had completed their set, when guitarist Mike Crain and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo appeared on stage.

Crain said (as seen in the video below): “Mike was in an accident. It’s not grave, but he’s unable to be here tonight. He’s hurt. I’m sorry. We apologise. We’re gonna reschedule, and if you want tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Lombardo, looking bewildered, added: “We’re really sorry. We wish Mike, you know, a speedy recovery.” He said that he, Crain and bassist Justin Pearson were leaving to meet Patton.

Dead Cross’s next scheduled performance is tonight (August 22) at the Echoplex in Los Angeles. The band are touring to support the release of their self-titled debut album, which arrived on August 4 via Patton’s Ipepac Recordings.

Last week two of the members were intercepted by police in Houston, Texas. An official statement reported: “Members of Dead Cross were temporarily placed in police custody while in Houston on Aug. 15. The band had their gear searched and were restrained during the inspection.

“The members have been advised by legal counsel not to provide further comment on the incident. More information is expected to be made available from authorities following arraignment.”

