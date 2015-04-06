Mike Oldfield to launch rarities

A Mike Oldfield compilation featuring 31 tracks including a disc of rarities and remixes will be launched on April 27, it’s been confirmed.

The Best Of: 1992-2003 will be released by Rhino Records and focuses on his time with Warner Bros, drawing on his eight studio releases from the period between 1992’s Tubular Bells II and Tubular Bells 2003.

It’s described as “a fascinating snapshot of an exciting period in Oldfield’s illustrious career. His tenure at Warner Bros is a constantly surprising, ever-evolving body of work. It’s a quiet gift that goes on giving.”

A second disc contains rarities, remixes and b-sides and includes electronic outfit the Orb’s mix of Oldfield track Sentinel which was released as a single in 1992.

The album is currently available to pre-order.

His last album was 2014’s Man On The Rocks, his first studio recording since 2008’s Music Of The Spheres.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Singles

Sentinel – Single Restructure 2. Tattoo – Single Edit 3. The Bell – Remix (MC Viv Stanshall) 4. Hibernaculum 5. Let There Be Light 6. The Voyager 7. Women Of Ireland – Lurker Edit 8. Man In The Rain 9. Far Above The Clouds – Timewriter’s Radio Mix 10. Cochise 11. Out Of Mind 12. Pacha Mama 13. Sunlight Shining Through Cloud 14. Amber Light 15. To Be Free – Single Remix 16. Thou Art in Heaven – Radio Edit 17. Introduction 2003 – Single Remix 18. The Sailor’s Hornpipe 2003

Disc 2: Rarities & Remixes