Mikael Akerfeldt shuts down solo rumours

Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt says he has no plans to record a solo album – despite having been offered a record deal.
He says stories about a one-man project began circulating because he discussed his desire to learn more about studio production by experimenting on himself.
Akerfeldt tells Rocksverige: “I got an offer from a record label to do a solo record not long ago. Those rumours come from me saying that I would like to do a thing like that to learn more about the technical aspect of recording. I was going to start in an easy way with just an acoustic guitar and vocals – a singer/songwriter record.”
But he continues: “It hasn’t materialised. It was never decided. It was just something I said.”
Akerfeldt last year said he and Steven Wilson were open to the idea of recording another Storm Corrosion album. – but now he reports it could be too soon to follow their 2012 release. “I think there’s a possibility,” he says. “We don’t really know what to do with another record. What would it be?
“The good thing with Storm Corrosion was that there was no references, so when it came out nobody knew what to expect. But now there’s a reference, which makes it a bit dull.
“We said if we feel like it, we’ll do another one. But we prefer to do so when people forget about the first one.”
Opeth are on the road until October, including a set at Bloodstock on August 8 and at the London Palladium on October 18, where they’ll perform their Ghost Reveries album in full.
Tour dates
Jun 18: Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 28: Tuska Open Air, Finland
Jul 10: Monterrey Escena, Mexico
Jul 11: Mexico City Circi Volador, Mexico
Jul 12: Mexico City Circi Volador, Mexico
Jul 14: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica
Jul 17: Santiago Tatro Caupolican, Chile
Jul 18: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina
Jul 19: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil
Jul 31: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 08: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 13: Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 16: Motocultor, France
Aug 22: Pstereo, Norway
Sep 19: Plovdiv Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 04: Norrmalm Konserthuset, Sweden
Oct 12: Berlin Admitalspalast, Germany
Oct 13: Wupperal Stadhalle, Germany
Oct 14: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands
Oct 15: Brussels AB, Belgium
Oct 16: Offenback Capitol, Germany
Oct 17: Paris Le Trianon, France
Oct 18: London Palladium, UK
Oct 22: New York Beacon Theater, NY
Oct 24: Los Angeles Orpheum Theater, CA
Oct 25: Los Angeles Orpheum Theater, CA