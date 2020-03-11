Midnight Sun announce indefinite hiatus

British prog rock band Midnight Sun have announced they have cancelled all upcoming gigs and gone on indefinite hiatus.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page earlier today the band cited personal reasons for the move. Singer Huw Lloyd-Jones and keyboard player Ian Hodson both recently announced a return to Also Eden, who will be appearing at this year's Winter's End Festival. The band have undergone several line-up changes since their formation three years ago and released one album, Dark Tide Rising.

The statement in full reads: "It is with the deepest regret that we have to announce that Midnight Sun are forced to cancel all forthcoming gigs and go on hiatus with immediate effect. We are particularly sorry to be missing the show with Lazuli in Chepstow on Saturday, March 14th and our appearance at We Låve Rock Festival, Norway.

The reasons are personal and it is unnecessary to go into them but we remain the best of friends and have no doubt that we’ll reconvene at some point!

Sometimes real life just gets in the way of the fun stuff.

We’ve had a blast playing together and offer our sincere thanks to all the wonderful people who have helped and supported us along the way.

Of course, our debut album, Dark Tide Rising, is still available to buy or stream.

There will certainly be musical activity from the guys (Huw and Ian will be active with Also Eden during 2020), so we hope for your continued support.

Until the Midnight Sun rises again ... so long and thanks for all the fish!"