Mick Fleetwood wants to “heal” Fleetwood Mac’s life-long wounds

Tumultuous break-ups, secret affairs, explosive arguments – would Fleetwood Mac be Fleetwood Mac without all the drama and emotional baggage?

Their ongoing soap opera took its most recent turn in 2018, when guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the group due to personal difficulties with the other members, resulting in legal cases and further broken ties.

At the time, drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood claimed that the band would never work with Buckingham again, but once again it seems that there’s no such thing as ‘never’ in Fleetwood Mac.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood reveals that he the rift to be “healed with grace and dignity” – and that he and Buckingham could play together in the future.

“I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” says Fleetwood. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.

“And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed.”

“I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity.”

The major flaw in Fleetwood’s plan is getting Stevie Nicks on board with the idea of reunite with her former co-vocalist and onetime romantic partner.

He explains: “I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him. I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”

The question of whether the band’s classic line up can overcome their differences and reunite for one last tour is one every Fleetwood Mac fan wants answering, but the drummer says it’s not off the table.

“My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed”.