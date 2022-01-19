Mick Fleetwood signs on as Executive Producer for new Fox TV music drama

Mick Fleetwood has landed an Executive Producer role on forthcoming FOX TV drama 13 Songs, which will centre on fictional rock ’n’ roll veteran Jasper Jones reuniting with his estranged band The Grift to record one final 13-song album as a farewell note to his fans after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and being informed he has only a matter of months to live.

Fleetwood Mac’s 74-year-old drummer will assist in the songwriting process for the project, which, according to film industry website Deadline, has been written by Will Reiser, who wrote the 2011 film 50/50, featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick and Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jonathan Prince, who created the musical drama American Soul for BET.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine last year, Fleetwood described his own’s band remarkable career as “an extreme story.”



“If you put it down on paper, you’d say: ‘This isn’t true, there’s just no way’,” he told Classic Rock’s Henry Yates. “It’s fairly unusual. It’s fairly unique to find a story about a band like this, that’s involved with partnerships and women and tragedies. But with all the twists and turns, it has worth been a damn. And the music speaks loud and clear.”

In 2020 the drummer was one of the driving forces behind a special tribute concert at the London Palladium saluting his former Fleetwood Mac colleague, legendary blues guitarist Peter Green, who passed away just a few months later, aged 73, on July 25. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Noel Gallagher were among the stars performing at the show on February 20, 2020.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends: Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac is available as a deluxe 44-page hardbound book pack, gatefold four-LP, two-CD/Blu-ray mediabook, two-CD digipack, and digital audio.