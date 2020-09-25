Mick Fleetwood shares re-working of Fleetwood Mac’s These Strange Times

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has released a video for These Strange Times, from Mick Fleetwood’s Da*da*ism.

Originally released on Fleetwood Mac’s 1995 studio album Time, the song was re-recorded adding thirty seconds of late Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green’s signature anthem Albatross to the end of the song, and set to a brand-new video.

“I hope the song conveys that life is about choice,” says Fleetwood. “God is everything, no matter what your belief system is. Being in love is God, no matter your creed. There’s a rejoicing at the end of the song when the narrator chooses the side of the light. The song is about all of us making that choice ourselves and the relief we feel when we are no longer caught in the middle.”

"This is something I wrote many years ago,” Fleetwood says, “and I want it to be nothing more than thought-provoking. I want people to see and hear what they will in it. My hope is that by sharing these thought-provoking moments in my world that I can somehow open the eyes of others to things in their world and to the existence we all share, which is more and more endangered with each passing day.”

The spoken-word poem at the centre of the song finds the narrator, Fleetwood, questioning his feelings and his thoughts, as he has found himself stuck between the dark and the light, a condition he regards as a living hell. The video that accompanies the song juxtaposes images from nature evoking light and dark, the best and worst elements of man’s impact on Earth and the legacy we are leaving for future generations.

More information on the project is available on Fleetwood’s website.