Fleetwood gets vomiting bug during show

Mick Fleetwood forced his band to cut short a show on their world tour after falling victim to a vomiting bug.

The drummer had to leave the stage in the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska, leaving his Fleetwood Mac colleagues to put together a few busked songs before bowing out.

Singer Stevie Nicks told the crowd: “Mick is really sick. We can’t really make him play. Give us a minute and we’ll figure out what to do.”

Fleetwood’s drum tech took the kit for a rendition of classic track Go Your Own Way then returned keyboardist Christine McVie performed Songbird accompanied by guitarist Lindsey Buckingham – and dedicated it to their suffering bandmate.

Nicks said: “In all of our 40 years this has never happened” before the band left the stage.

An official statement later reported: “Last night’s show ended a few songs early when founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood became ill with stomach flu.” Their On With The Show tour is expected to continue as planned.

Some audience members have reported that Nicks promised the band would return and deliver “a show and a half” – but Buckingham recently described the tour and upcoming album as “a beautiful way to wrap up this last act.”

Fleetwood Mac return to the UK in May:

May 27: London O2

May 28: London O2

Jun 08: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jun 09: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jun 12: Manchester Arena

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight festival

Jun 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 20: Dublin 3Arena

Jun 22: London O2

Jun 24: London O2

Jun 27: London O2

Jun 30: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jul 01: Manchester Arena

Jul 04: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jul 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jul 10: Dublin 3Arena