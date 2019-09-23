Michael Schenker will celebrate 50 years in music with UK Revelation tour

Michael Schenker will celebrate 50 years in music with a UK tour in April next year.

Michael Schenker Fest will play four dates in support of their new studio album Revelation which was released last week through Nuclear Blast.

The guitarist says: “Michael Schenker Fest will be touring the UK to promote the brand new studio album Revelation in April 2020 as well as celebrating 50 years of Michael Schenker.

“We will have a fresh setlist and there could even be some extra special guests!"

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Wednesday (September 25).

Schenker is joined in the lineup by Gary Barden, Robin McAuley, Doogie White, Chris Glen, Steve Mann and Bodo Schopf.

Find a list of tour dates below.

In addition, Michael Schenker Fest have released a lyric video for their new single Behind The Smile from their new album.

Michael Schenker Fest UK 2020 tour

Apr 16: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Apr 17: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Apr 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 19: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire