Michael Schenker to reunite with Bonnet, Barden and McAuley for Swedish festival

Michael Schenker will reunite with three former MSG singers at Sweden Rock this summer.

Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley will join Schenker for the June 11 show.

Schenker says: “We are excited to announce that we have put a very special show together, Michael Schenker Fest, for Sweden Rock festival.

“It will feature three original MSG singers - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley. We have Ted McKenna on drums, Chris Glen on bass and Steve Mann on guitar and keys.

“Combined, these men are responsible for such albums as Michael Schenker Group, Assault Attack and Save Yourself. Expect a multitude of classic tracks.”

Schenker’s Temple Of Rock recently issued a video for Live And Let Live, taken from latest album Spirit On A Mission.