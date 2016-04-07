Michael Schenker live DVD due in May

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock will release a live DVD next month.

On A Mission: Live In Madrid is out on May 6 via Inakustik and sees the guitar icon joined by singer Doogie White, drummer Herman Rarebell, bass player Francis Buchholz and guitarist/keyboard player Wayne Findlay.

Schenker says: “Madrid is one of my favourite audiences. And it fitted well in the routing of our European tour. And we found a nice little place, like an old theatre, a music theatre, with a bunch of balconies, so we decided to use Madrid for this DVD.

“And it was very fortunate for us that we had a good night musically, we played well, and the audience was absolutely fantastic.”

Schenker’s Temple Of Rock play at Sweden Rock Festival on June 11 and Barcelona Rock Fest on July 15. Former MSG singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley will join Schenker for the Swedish gig.

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock On A Mission: Live In Madrid tracklist

Disc 1

Ocean Odyssey - Intro Doctor Doctor Live And Let Live Lights Out Where the Wild Winds Blow Natural Thing Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead Victim Of Illusion Lovedrive Coast To Coast Vigilante Man Rock My Nights Away

Disc 2

Saviour Machine Too Hot To Handle Only You Can Rock Me Lord of the Lost and Lonely Rock You Like A Hurricane Rock Bottom Horizons Attack Of The Mad Axeman Communion Blackout

Disc 3

Searching For Freedom – Outro

Bonus Materials