Michael Monroe announces Blackout States

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe will release his latest album Blackout States on October 16, he’s confirmed.

He signed a deal with Universal Music/Spinefarm earlier this year for the follow-up to 2013’s Horns And Halos – and he promises it’ll have a “punky, ballsy attitude.”

Monroe says: “I’m extremely excited about Blackout States. It has all the ingredients of a perfect rock‘n’roll record – strong melodic songs with great meaningful lyrics that defy all cliches, delivered by a killer band.

“I highly recommend Blackout States to anyone who’s even a little bit interested in what real, authentic, high energy rock‘n’roll at its best sounds like today.”

Guitarists Steve Conte and Rich Jones, bassist Sami Yaffa and drummer Karl Rockfist appear on the record alongside Monroe. More details on will be released in due course. The band play Camden Rocks in London tomorrow (May 30).

Heroes & Villains: Michael Monroe