Michael Monroe working on 10th solo release

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe is working on a solo album after signing a new deal with Universal Music.

The record will be the follow-up to Monroe’s 2013 album Horns And Halos and is expected to be released in the autumn.

He says: “Once again, it’s time for a new Michael Monroe album. We are happy to have recently renewed our deal with Universal Music/Spinefarm and have written a bunch of new songs for the album over the past couple of months.

“The album is being produced by Swedish producer Chips Kiesbye and we started recording it at the end of February in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“We’re all really excited about the new project. This is guaranteed to become another brilliant new Michael Monroe album.”

Monroe – who last year won the Inspiration award at Metal Hammer’s Golden Gods ceremony – will issue the first single from the album in the spring.

He said at the time that Hanoi Rocks would never re-form following their 2009 split.