"It feels like the biggest sonic jump we've made yet... It feels great to break down preconceived limitations and leave them in the rearview": Metz announce new album Up On Gravity Hill, two new singles and a massive world tour

Toronto-based punks Metz have announced the release of their fifth album, Up On Gravity Hill, due on April 12 via Sub Pop. To accompany the album announcement they're also releasing two singles, Entwined (Street Light Buzz) and 99.
"Up On Gravity Hill feels like the biggest sonic jump we've made yet," frontman Alex Edkins tells Louder. "Guest vocalists, string arrangements, these are things we had never allowed ourselves to do before. It feels great to break down preconceived limitations and leave them in the rearview. This album is full of firsts for us."
On the new singles, Edkins says: "These two songs couldn't be more stylistically and thematically dissimilar. Entwined (Street Light Buzz) is a song about the deep connection humans can foster with one another and how we carry people with us forever, even after death. 99 is about the scourge of corporate greed and bottom-line thinking that runs rampant in modern society. Anything for a buck is the message being sent to younger generations."
You can check both tracks out below. Find album tracklisting and tour date info at the bottom of the page.
Up On Gravity Hill tracklisting
1. No Reservation / Love Comes Crashing
2. Glass Eye
3. Entwined (Street Light Buzz)
4. 99
5. Superior Mirage
6. Wound Tight
7. Never Still Again
8. Light Your Way Home
Metz 2024 tour dates
Apr 17: Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Apr 19: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Apr 20: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Apr 21: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Apr 23: Atlanta, GA - The Earl
Apr 24: Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Apr 25: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
Apr 26: Austin, TX - The Parish (Austin Psych Fest)
Apr 27: Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
Apr 29: Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Apr 30: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
May 1: San Diego, CA - The Casbah
May 2: Los Angeles, CA - 1720
May 3: San Jose, CA - The Ritz
May 4: San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
May 6: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
May 7: Seattle, WA - Neumos
May 10: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
May 11: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 16: Montreal, QE - Theatre Fairmount
May 17: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Aug 15: Crickhowell, UK - Green Man Festival
Aug 16: St Malo, FR La Route Du Rock
Aug 17: Charleville-Mezières, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival
Aug 23: Malaga, ES - Canela Party
Nov 2: Rennes, FR - L'Antipode
Nov 3: La Rochelle, FR - La Sirène
Nov 4: Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
Nov 5: Clermont-Ferrand, FR - La Coopérative de Mai
Nov 6: Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur
Nov 7: Zurich, CH - Bogen F
Nov 9: Prague, CZ - Futurum
Nov 10: Budapest, HU - Turbina
Nov 12: Krakow, PL - Klub Zascianek
Nov 13: Warsaw, PL - Klub Hydrozagadka
Nov 16: Berlin, DE - Hole44
Nov 18: Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
Nov 19: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
Nov 20: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 21: Groningen, NL - Vera
Nov 22: Antwerp, BE - Trix
Nov 23: Lille, FR - L'Aéronef
Nov 25: Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Nov 26: Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Nov 27: Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard
Nov 28: Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
Nov 29: London, UK - Village Underground