"It feels like the biggest sonic jump we've made yet... It feels great to break down preconceived limitations and leave them in the rearview": Metz announce new album Up On Gravity Hill, two new singles and a massive world tour

Toronto-based punks Metz have announced the release of their fifth album, Up On Gravity Hill, due on April 12 via Sub Pop. To accompany the album announcement they're also releasing two singles, Entwined (Street Light Buzz) and 99.

"Up On Gravity Hill feels like the biggest sonic jump we've made yet," frontman Alex Edkins tells Louder. "Guest vocalists, string arrangements, these are things we had never allowed ourselves to do before. It feels great to break down preconceived limitations and leave them in the rearview. This album is full of firsts for us."

On the new singles, Edkins says: "These two songs couldn't be more stylistically and thematically dissimilar. Entwined (Street Light Buzz) is a song about the deep connection humans can foster with one another and how we carry people with us forever, even after death. 99 is about the scourge of corporate greed and bottom-line thinking that runs rampant in modern society. Anything for a buck is the message being sent to younger generations."

You can check both tracks out below. Find album tracklisting and tour date info at the bottom of the page.

(Image credit: Sub Pop)

Up On Gravity Hill tracklisting

1. No Reservation / Love Comes Crashing

2. Glass Eye

3. Entwined (Street Light Buzz)

4. 99

5. Superior Mirage

6. Wound Tight

7. Never Still Again

8. Light Your Way Home

Apr 17: Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Apr 19: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Apr 20: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Apr 21: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Apr 23: Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Apr 24: Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Apr 25: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Apr 26: Austin, TX - The Parish (Austin Psych Fest)

Apr 27: Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

Apr 29: Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Apr 30: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

May 1: San Diego, CA - The Casbah

May 2: Los Angeles, CA - 1720

May 3: San Jose, CA - The Ritz

May 4: San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

May 6: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

May 7: Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 10: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

May 11: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 16: Montreal, QE - Theatre Fairmount

May 17: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Aug 15: Crickhowell, UK - Green Man Festival

Aug 16: St Malo, FR La Route Du Rock

Aug 17: Charleville-Mezières, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

Aug 23: Malaga, ES - Canela Party

Nov 2: Rennes, FR - L'Antipode

Nov 3: La Rochelle, FR - La Sirène

Nov 4: Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

Nov 5: Clermont-Ferrand, FR - La Coopérative de Mai

Nov 6: Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur

Nov 7: Zurich, CH - Bogen F

Nov 9: Prague, CZ - Futurum

Nov 10: Budapest, HU - Turbina

Nov 12: Krakow, PL - Klub Zascianek

Nov 13: Warsaw, PL - Klub Hydrozagadka

Nov 16: Berlin, DE - Hole44

Nov 18: Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

Nov 19: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

Nov 20: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Nov 21: Groningen, NL - Vera

Nov 22: Antwerp, BE - Trix

Nov 23: Lille, FR - L'Aéronef

Nov 25: Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Nov 26: Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Nov 27: Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard

Nov 28: Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

Nov 29: London, UK - Village Underground