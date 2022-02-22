Methodica premiere their new covers EP The Black Road

Italian progressive metallers Methodica are premiering their brand new covers EP The Black Road with Prog, and you can listen to the whole release below.

The Black Road features the band's prog metal makeover of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black, which they released a video for last year, as well as covers of Canned Heat's 1968 classic On The Road Again and Italian Eurovision winner's Måneskin's Zitti e Buoni , as well as a 2022 remix of Methodica's own A Trick.

When we released the Back To Black video to pay homage to Amy Winehouse, we thought it could be a great idea to give all our fans some new music, so we decided to make this EP, as we were unable to perform live because of Covid restrictions," the band explain. "Re-inventing other artists’ famous hits was a lot o fun for us, and it gave us the opportunity to work on our sound, testing new ideas and musical directions. Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni was a last-minute idea, this is the first time we release a song in our native language, it’s something unusual for us, so we said “why not?!”

The Black Road is available today, as a 'name your price' digital only release.

