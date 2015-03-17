Trending

Metalocalypse future in doubt

By Metal Hammer  

Creator says show featuring fictional death metal band Dethklok won't return to Adult Swim

The future of animated series Metalocalypse is in doubt after its creator revealed TV bosses passed on airing a fifth season.

Brendon Small says via Twitter that the show – which was aired on the Adult Swim channel – would not return for a fifth season, which he intended to be the finale.

Metalocalypse centres on fictional death metal band Dethklok and the news of the show’s demise led to a petition from fans calling for it to be saved.

Small says: “For those complaining about lack season 5. Was a network decision – I wanted to do it as a final big mini series. They said no. True story.”

Small previously told Metal Injection he hoped to wrap up the series with a final story and new music, but “not in a way fans are used to.”