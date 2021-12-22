Metallica's 40th anniversary concerts to stream online for a limited time only

Last week, Metallica played two mammoth shows in aid of their 40th anniversary on December 17 and December 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Now, fans can watch both performances via the Coda Collection on Amazon. For those unsubscribed to the service, Amazon offer a 7-day-trial, so you can even sign up just to watch the pair of concerts for free.

For those waiting to check out the concerts, they'll be available to watch on-demand from December 24 at 12 p.m. ET up until Monday, December 27. They'll additionally come with “enhanced bonus footage and additional exclusives", only on the Coda Collection.

The first show followed the official announcement that declared December 16 "Metallica Day" in San Francisco, aka, the city Metallica moved to in their formative years and stuck them on the map in the growing thrash scene at the time.

Each night of the two performances saw an exclusive, rare setlist, showcasing at least one song off each of their studio albums. Day One featured their usual renditions of songs such as Creeping Death and Sad But True, but with the surprising additions of Ride The Lightning classic Trapped Under Ice (played for the first time since 2012), alongside Death Magnetic ballad The Day That Never Comes and the live debut of Load/Re-Load-era tune Fixxxer.

Day #2 packed in further rarities, including the likes of The End Of The Line, Dirty Window and I Disappear, and, working chronologically back through their discography, the band played songs from every album starting with the title-track of 2016's Hardwired... To Self Destruct and closing on Seek & Destroy from 1983's Kill 'Em All.

So folks, be sure to catch the stream, as you'll be witnessing an important slice of Metallica history.

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #1 (December 17th)

Hit The Lights

Creeping Death

Trapped Under Ice

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Orion

The Shortest Straw

One

Sad But True

Nothing Else Matters

King Nothing

Fixxxer

Breadfan

No Leaf Clover

Frantic

The Day That Never Comes

Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #2 (December 19th)

Hardwired

The End Of The Line

Dirty Window

I Disappear

Am I Evil?

The Memory Remains

Fuel

Bleeding Me

Wasting My Hate

The Unforgiven

Enter Sandman

Harvester of Sorrow

Master Of Puppets

Fade To Black

Whiplash

Seek & Destroy