Watch Metallica's absolutely epic version of Whiskey in The Jar from Download Festival

As Metallica's M72 tour winds its inexorable way around the globe, the band have regularly been releasing video highlights from shows just passed.

From the first pair of shows in Amsterdam came Screaming Suicide, Sleepwalk My Life Away and You Must Burn! From Paris it was I Disappear, Blackened, If Darkness Had A Son and King Nothing. You get the idea.

This week it's been videos from The UK's Download Festival, held the weekend before last, which saw the band play two sets for a crowd of over 100,000. The clips feature two songs from the band's first set of the long weekend, Leper Messiah and Harvester Of Sorrow, and Whiskey In The Jar, which came three songs from the end of Saturday's set.

It is undeniably epic, with the band's in-the-round stage design cleverly adapted to fit Download's regularly staging, and the crowd bellowing along with every note of the song's riff.

Metallica finished the European leg of the 2023 M72 tour in Sweden at the weekend. The next show on the M72 Tour is at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4.

Check out more of Metallica's M72 live videos.

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Tickets are on sale now.