Metallica, Testament members to honour Lemmy

A host of names from the world of rock and metal will pay tribute to Motorhead mainman Lemmy at this year’s Bass Player Magazine awards show in Los Angeles.

Lemmy will pick up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the bash on November 7, which will also see Motorhead perform live.

He’ll be presented with the gong at the two-day event by Metallica’s Robert Trujilo, who’ll head up an all-star set featuring contributions from Rex Brown, Doug Pinnick, Lita Ford, Whit Crane, Brooks Wackerman, Tommy Rickard, Armand Sabal-Lecco and Jennifer Bergeron.

Motorhead, who released 22nd album Bad Magic earlier this year, were honoured in LA in August for their 40-year career.

They’ll embark on a European tour later this month, which includes a pair of anniversary shows at London’s Eventim Apollo in January.