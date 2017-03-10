Metallica team up with Urban Outfitters in merchandise deal

One of the six Metallica t-shirt designs

Metallica have teamed up with Urban Outfitters to offer fans a range of exclusive merchandise.

Along with vinyl pressings of Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, the Black Album and Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, the partnership now sees a range of t-shirts, hats and hoodies available in US stores and online.

There are a total of six t-shirts available, along with a Metallica-branded beanie and a pair of hoodies. See a selection below and visit the Urban Outfitters’ website for further details.

Earlier this week, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo released live footage of their performance of Dream No More which was filmed in Mexico. It was the first time the band have ever performed the track live.

Metallica’s next leg of WorldWired tour dates get underway at Lollapalooza Brazil on March 25. They’ll then play a run of shows across North America.

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

