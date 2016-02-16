Metallica share Super Bowl show film

Metallica have released a behind-the-scenes video based around their pre-Super Bowl show in San Francisco.

They played a gig at AT&T Park in their hometown the night before the NFL showpiece game between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos earlier this month.

The 36-minute clip shows drummer Lars Ulrich meeting fans, the warm-up session prior to the band hitting the stage, their photoshoot with Ross Halfin and live footage from the band’s first live performance of 2016, including their track Master Of Puppets.

Video screens at the side of the stage declared: “Metallica, too heavy for halftime” after Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyonce got the nod to appear at the game itself. And frontman James Hetfield acknowledged that chances of them ever appearing at the sporting event were slim.

He told ABC News: “I have a feeling that ship has passed. We’re not a variety show. We’re not pop. We’re not sparkly, and all that kind of stuff that seems to be what’s needed for that.”

Metallica are currently working on their 10th album, the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

