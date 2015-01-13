Metallica's St Anger re-recorded!

Massive props to Daryl G and Chris D (from Grace The Skies) and Dave C (from Adust) who have re-recorded and re-produced Metallica’s opinion-splitting St Anger album. And it’s bloody good.

When originally released in 2003, Metallica divided fans across the world with the louder-than-the-Sun snare drum and distinct lack of solos. But the album has been reimagined for the #STANGER2015 project with every riff and lyric re-recorded and the record itself shortened by 15 minutes.

Plus the production is killer. Check it out.