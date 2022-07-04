Metallica have been working on their new album during the pandemic

By ( ) published

“We weren’t just sitting around on the couch texting each other,” says Kirk Hammett of working on the new Metallica album during lockdown

Metallica
(Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

Kirk Hammett has revealed that Metallica have been working on their new album during the pandemic. 

Speaking to Guitar World (opens in new tab), the guitarist said: “Well, let’s just say that over the Covid years, we weren’t just sitting around on the couch texting each other, complaining about how we couldn’t work.. That was the exact opposite of what happened! We’ve been working through the lost years – so you can draw your own conclusions from that!”

The band have spent the past few years working on the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. In September 2021, Lars Ulrich said the band “were on that path” towards making a new album, but added: “I don't know if it's cohesive enough to call a record, but we're dipping our toes. We've been trying to stay busy.”

Metallica have a fairly quiet 2022 ahead of them, aside from a few festival dates that finish in August and the mooted reissues of Load and Reload. Does that mean they’ll have time to knuckle down and wrap up the new album? We’d like to think so. Over to you, Lars… 

Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.