Metallica call for fan help in preparing for deluxe versions of Load and Reload

Metallica are currently prepping to produce deluxe versions of 1996's Load and 1997's Reload.

In an email sent out to their subscribers, the group revealed that, in similar fashion to the process of their first five box sets, they want fans to make their mark on what is included in the offering. Therefore, Metallica have made a call to see what fans have collected from around the time of Load and Reload's releases for inspiration.

They write: "We're working our way through the catalog to bring you the comprehensive Deluxe Box Sets we've come to love. And now it's time to get started on Load and ReLoad!

"As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first five box sets and, to make sure there's a fan footprint on all of these releases, we'll be doing that again!

"We're looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998: live photos (taken by you!) or snaps from a meet & greet, flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes, and whatever other mementos you may have from that time.

"Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or trivial; share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun walking down memory lane with us!"