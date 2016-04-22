Metallica issue further Record Store Day footage

Metallica have released a short film of their Record Store Day performance in California.

The clip shows the band arriving at Rasputin Music in Berkeley, California, last weekend and includes fly-on-the-wall footage of their performances of Diamond Head’s Helpless and Jump In The Fire from 1983 album Kill ‘Em All. They previously made the entire performance available to stream, after it was originally broadcast live online.

Metallica were ambassadors for this year’s edition of the annual Record Store Day event. They opened their nine-song set with the Diamond Head cover.

The band aim to release their 10th studio record this year and on August 20 they perform at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Metallica Record Store Day setlist