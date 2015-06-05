Metallica in charity drive

Metallica have launched a charity drive in aid of victims of last month’s Texas floods, which killed four people and left hundreds of homes damaged.

The thrash giants appear tomorrow night at the X Games extreme sports festival in the US state – and they’ll donate all proceeds raised from downloads of the performance.

All formats will be on sale for just $5 via LiveMetallica.com with pre-orders available now.

The band say: “We have joined forces with ESPN and Circuit for the Americas to assist the victims of the recent floods by donating all money raised from the sales of downloads of this show to the Central Texas Red Cross.

“As you may have noticed, all formats of the download including the high definition versions are being offered at the very discounted price of $5 each through July 15.”

Bassist Robert Trujillo recently discussed Metallica’s link to extreme sports, saying: “It always seemed like the skaters and the surfers were really connected to the music. It’s similar energy.”

The band this week released a fly-on-the-wall video featuring their second-ever live performance of The Unforgiven II, shot during a recent performance in Germany. They’re slowly continuing work on their 10th album – despite guitarist Kirk Hammett losing 250 riffs he’d written for the project. They headline the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August.