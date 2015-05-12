Trujillo plays bass as if it's an extreme sport

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says his low-slung playing style is closely linked to his love of extreme sports.

His comments come as the band confirmed they’ll appear at this year’s X Games in Austin, Texas, on June 6, headed up by pro skater Tony Hawk.

Trujillo tells Rolling Stone: “The style and the way that I play, low centre of gravity, has a lot to do with skating and surfing and even snowboarding. It’s kind of a natural thing for me.”

He believes the strong links between metal an extreme sports is here to stay. “It always seemed like the skaters and the surfers were really connected to the music of Metallica,” he says.

“There’s a connection to those type of people – it’s similar energy. You see at these events they’re playing a lot of hard rock metal and punk rock.The tribe that followed that style of music is still around for the sports. These guys are listening to that music. It’s important to them. It’s a part of their lineage.”

He says of the show: “I’m excited. One of the things I enjoy is hearing the music and seeing the skating – seeing the two worlds working together at the same time.”

Metallica are working on their 10th album, to follow 2008’s Death Magnetic, but haven’t confirmed a completion or release date.