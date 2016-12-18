Lars Ulrich on how failed tennis career led to birth of Metallica

Lars Ulrich has recalled how learning that he wasn’t anywhere near good enough to be a professional tennis player led him down the path of forming Metallica.

The drummer’s family moved from Copenhagen, Denmark, to California when he was 16 so that he could follow in his father Torben Ulrich’s footsteps and become a tennis professional.

But while he was considered an elite player in Denmark, Lars discovered pretty quickly that he was decidedly average by American standards.

The drummer tells Jonesy’s Jukebox: “I grew up in a tennis playing family. We relocated to Newport Beach and I was going to play tennis at Corona del Mar High School.

“In Denmark I was ranked high enough to be one of the best tennis players in the country, but there’s only five million people there. when we came to Newport Beach, I wasn’t good enough to get on the tennis team at Corona del Mar High School.

“I wasn’t one of the best 10 tennis players in the street that I lived on! I jumped head first back into Iron Maiden, Saxon and Motorhead. And I remember bands like Angel Witch, Diamond Head and Tygers Of Pan Tang – this was in 1981.

“I was like, ‘I want to form a band and play drums,’ and off it went.”

Ulrich placed a newspaper advert to find like-minded musicians and he and James Hetfield formed Metallica, who would go on to become one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Metallica released their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct last month and have a number of tour dates lined up for 2017, with more expected to be announced in due course.

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

Thinking Out Loud: Lars Ulrich on Cliff Burton, collecting art and being Danish