Metallica, Blade and demon Venom...Midnight Suns looks like the most heavy metal Marvel game ever

You only need read our recent takes on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and the excellent new Thor: Love And Thunder trailer to know that we don't need much encouragement to get on board the superhero hype train here at Louder.

That said, 2K have just dropped a trailer for what looks like the most heavy metal Marvel video game ever made with Midnight Suns. In the space of one two-minute clip, we get to see a hellish demon-queen causing mayhem (more on her later), vampiric Marvel favourite Blade (famously played on the big screen by Wesley Snipes and soon to be played in the MCU by Mahershala Ali), Ghost Rider (also-famously-but-in-the-wrong-way played on the big screen by Nicolas Cage), a uniquely suited Spider-Man and, most interestingly of all, demonic versions of The Hulk, Venom and (we think) X-Men mainstay Storm. Oh, and it's all soundtracked to Metallica's Master Of Puppets. Badass.

Midnight Suns is based on a unique team-up of the same name from Marvel Comics that first debuted in the early 90s. In the original run, a team featuring the likes of Morbius, The Living Vampire (just-now-famously-played on the big screen by Jared Leto) and two different variations of Ghost Rider unite to stop the rise of Lilith, Mother Of All Demons (who we can safely say is the hellish demon-queen lady seen in the trailer). Doctor Strange is also a prominent part of the Midnight Suns canon and will be appearing in the game, as will some Marvel heavyweights including Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America and more.

Anyway, enough hastily-assembled exposition from us: feast your eyes on the coolest game trailer you'll see this year (at least until we get another God Of War: Ragnarok one).