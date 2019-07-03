Metallica and Kiss among highest grossing tours of 2019 so far

Metallica and Kiss are among the 30 highest-grossing touring bands of 2019 so far.

According to live music industry magazine Pollstar, the thrash icons and the shock rock legends have earned $69.7 and $58.1 million worldwide respectively between November 22, 2018 and May 22, 2019.

Also in the Top 10 are symphonic metallers Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($57.3 million), while classic rock linchpins Fleetwood Mac and Bob Seger have raked in $67.7 million and $52.8 million respectively.

Further down the list of the 100 top-grossing world tours of 2019 are Paul McCartney ($40.7 million), Eagles ($24.2 million), Roger Waters ($11.9 million), Disturbed ($11.0 million), Muse ($9.3 million), Aerosmith ($9.2 million), Shinedown ($8.1 million) and Def Leppard ($5.6 million).

The full list of the top 10 highest-earning touring bands of 2019 so far is:

1. Elton John - $82.6 million

2. Pink - $81.8 million

3. Justin Timberlake - $75.5 million

4. Metallica - $69.7 million

5. Fleetwood Mac - $67.7 million

6. Ed Sheeran - $63.6 million

7. Kiss - $58.1 million

8. Trans-Siberian Orchestra - $57.3 million

9. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - $52.8 million

10. Travis Scott - $51.7 million