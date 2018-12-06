Metal Hammer unveil Slayer tribute fan cover – on sale now

Earlier this year, we asked Slayer fans around the world to send in their #SlayerHorns photos for a special tribute cover – and you can buy the magazine right now!

As well as the special commemorative cover, made up of over 1,500 Slayer fans, the issue also comes with a free souvenir poster of the cover, and a 100-page Slayer collector’s book, featuring over 15 years of classic interviews.

Inside the mag, there are over 30 pages of Slayer goodness, including our behind the scenes look at their final London show, their 25 greatest songs ever as chosen by metal’s biggest names, and tributes from around the metal and showbiz world!

That’s not all that’s in this issue, though. Also inside, we reveal the 50 best albums of 2018 as chosen by the writers of Metal Hammer, including brand new interviews with Ghost, Carpenter Brut, Watain, Rolo Tomassi and more. But who was crowned our album of the year? Pick up the magazine and find out!

There’s also new interviews with Slash, Asking Alexandria, Nightwish and Sick Of It All, we review new albums from the likes of Within Temptation, Mayhem and Flat Earth and go front row for Heilung, System Of A Down, Bullet For My Valentine and much more. Only in Metal Hammer. Out now.

Order your copy online or pick it up in UK stores today.