Metal Hammer releases exclusive The Hu, Heilung, Twin Temple and Alien Weaponry gift bundles!

The new issue of Metal Hammer comes four blockbusting covers, each featuring a different band leading heavy music into the future: Mongolian folk metal warriors The Hu, pagan mystics Heilung, Satanic 50s provocateurs Twin Temple and New Zealand metal sensations Alien Weaponry.

To celebrate, we've teamed up with each band to release a limited edition bundle featuring a special version of the magazine featuring an exclusive cover plus a must-have free gift.

Here’s what you get with each:

The Metal Hammer x Hu bundle: special cover plus an exclusive face mask. Buy it here!

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Heilung bundle: special cover plus exclusive colouring book. Buy it here!

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Alien Weaponry bundle: special cover plus an exclusive pedant. Buy it here!

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Twin Temple bundle: special cover plus a signed lyric sheet. Buy it here!

(Image credit: Future)

Each of these bundles is strictly limited - once they’re gone, they’re gone. So pick yours up pronto!