Metal Hammer releases exclusive The Hu, Heilung, Twin Temple and Alien Weaponry gift bundles!

We’ve teamed up with this month’s four Metal Hammer cover stars to offer exclusive goodies from each band

Metal Hammer new issue
(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer comes four blockbusting covers, each featuring a different band leading heavy music into the future: Mongolian folk metal warriors The Hu, pagan mystics Heilung, Satanic 50s provocateurs Twin Temple and New Zealand metal sensations Alien Weaponry.

To celebrate, we've teamed up with each band to release a limited edition bundle featuring a special version of the magazine featuring an exclusive cover plus a must-have free gift.

Here’s what you get with each:

The Metal Hammer x Hu bundle: special cover plus an exclusive face mask. Buy it here!

The Hu Metal Hammer new issue

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Heilung bundle: special cover plus exclusive colouring book. Buy it here! 

Heilung Metal Hammer new issue

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Alien Weaponry bundle: special cover plus an exclusive pedant. Buy it here! 

Alien Weaponry Metal Hammer new issue

(Image credit: Future)

The Metal Hammer x Twin Temple bundle: special cover plus a signed lyric sheet. Buy it here!

Twin Temple Metal Hammer new issue

(Image credit: Future)

Each of these bundles is strictly limited - once they’re gone, they’re gone. So pick yours up pronto!

