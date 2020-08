To celebrate their new album Hunter Gatherer, Metal Hammer have teamed up with Avatar for two exclusive bundles.

The Hunter Bundle includes an exclusive Avatar cover and signed lyric sheet, while the deluxe Gatherer Bundle also includes an Avatar face mask.

These are extremely limited and once they're gone, they're gone! Get yours from tinyurl.com/AvatarHunter and tinyurl.com/AvatarDeluxe now.