We're joined by Jonathan Seltzer this week and the brand new issue of Metal Hammer is hot off the press – and conquered by Vikings!

Sabaton have released stand alone single, Bismark, complete with a cinematic music video that's left us a little bewildered.

Plus, we talk Satanic Easter eggs, SUNN O))) and metal's most embarrassing moments...

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.