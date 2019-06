El went to hang out with Mongolian metallers, The Hu. Meanwhile, everyone is losing their shit about Miley Cyrus covering Head Like A Hole in Black Mirror.

Plus we pay tribute to Andre Matos, discuss the new Rob Zombie flick and offer up the most thorough Download preview EVER.

Plus, we reveal our guilty pleasure albums and we aren't guilty about any of 'em!

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.