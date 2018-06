This week A Perfect Circle played the UK and banned people from using phones at their shows, but is this a step too far? Eleanor (who was at two of the gigs), Luke and Jonathan weigh in on this divisive issue.

Plus we discuss news about Rammstein's new album, review Alice In Chains' recent London show and pick who would be in our heavy metal Fellowship Of The Ring.

