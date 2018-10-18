Metal Hammer Podcast: Should Bands Come Back After Farewell Tours?

Things are getting spooky on the Hammer Podcast as we debate which metallers could play iconic movie monsters, and Merlin has a review from this week's John Carpenter show in London.

There's news from Ozzy, Ghost and Motley Crue, plus Luke and El debate whether bands should stick to their word after they play a farewell tour.

We also review the new album from Disturbed and discuss which movies could be improved with a heavy metal soundtrack.

